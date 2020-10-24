IPL 2020: 'It seemed as though an international team was playing against a club team' - Aakash Chopra on MI's 10-wicket win against CSK

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Mumbai Indians' (MI) demolition of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in yesterday's IPL 2020 encounter made it seem like an international outfit was playing against a club team.

He made this observation while reviewing the MS Dhoni-led side's 10-wicket defeat to the four-time IPL champions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by stating that CSK are no longer the great team they used to be and are almost out of the reckoning in IPL 2020.

"Chennai are no longer Super Kings. Mumbai Indians have decimated CSK and reached the top of the table. CSK are still at the bottom of the table and almost out of the tournament."

Talking about the match, the reputed commentator observed that CSK got off to a disastrous start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan and Faf du Plessis back in the hut before the end of the third over.

"When CSK came to bat, they gave chances to youngsters. I am not going to blame the youngsters as they have not played too many matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad got out in the first over, Ambati Rayudu was dismissed with a bouncer by Bumrah and Jagadeesan got out off the next ball. After that Faf also got out to make it 3/4."

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the dismissals of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni gave him an indication of the current mindset in the CSK camp.

"After that Jadeja and Dhoni were together and those two dismissals changed everything for me, as far as I am concerned. Not that they would have made a huge score or not, that's different."

He reasoned that the duo threw away their wickets, which is something that CSK have not done often in the past.

"The way Jaddu got out off Boult's bowling trying to hit a big shot and they lost 5 wickets in the powerplay and then Dhoni got out after hitting a six, very unlike CSK."

The former KKR player observed that although Sam Curran tried his best to save CSK from complete embarrassment, the 115-run target was never going to pose a challenge to the strong Mumbai Indians batting lineup.

"Sam Curran kept fighting alone till the end and batted for 20 overs and took CSK beyond 110 but was that ever going to be enough, not at all boss."

Aakash Chopra on the mauling dished out to the CSK bowlers by the MI openers

Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock smashed the CSK bowlers all around the park [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the dismantling of the CSK bowlers by Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock made it seem like a club team was up against an international outfit.

"If you thought it was a difficult pitch, Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Knock came and demolished the CSK bowlers. The way they batted, it seemed as though an international team was playing against a club team."

He added that there was a vast gap between the two sides, with the margin of defeat a clear indication of the same.

"It was such a huge difference, when Mumbai bowled they didn't allow CSK to score runs and when they came to bat they didn't allow CSK to take even a single wicket. So, it was an annihilation and how, domination and how."

#CSK are looking like an ageing boxer in the ring against younger fighters who are throwing more punches than he can handle.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

While observing that CSK's tournament is as good as over, Aakash Chopra expressed hope that MS Dhoni would be able to play one of his trademark destructive knocks in the coming matches.

"Chennai Super Kings' tournament is as good as over technically, tactically, analytically, emotionally and sentimentally. The only hope I have is that I see a good knock from MS Dhoni as we don't know if he will play the next season or not."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that CSK would already be looking forward to making wholesale changes to their squad in the next IPL auction.

"Chennai Super Kings will already be thinking about the big auction."

"Remaining three Matches will be about finishing off the season with some pride while giving chance to remaining players in the squad to make a case for themselves ahead of next year’s Auction." - Fleming#CSK | #IPL2020 | @ChennaiIPL — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) October 24, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings were handed a one-sided 10-wicket drubbing by the Mumbai Indians in yesterday's IPL 2020 encounter. The defeat put paid to their already dwindling hopes of maintaining their record of having qualified for the knockout stages in every edition of the tournament.