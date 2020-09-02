IPL 2020: James Pattinson replaces Lasith Malinga in the MI squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI) took to Twitter to announce that James Pattinson will replace Lasith Malinga in their squad for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The Sri Lankan pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL, will miss this edition of the tournament due to personal reasons. Pattinson, who went unsold in the IPL 2020 auction at his base price of 1 crore, will be a near like-for-like replacement at MI.

MI will certainly miss the services of veteran pacer Malinga, who effectively won them their 4th IPL title with a cleverly disguised slower ball that trapped Shardul Thakur in front during the 2019 final. It had earlier been reported that the 37-year-old would miss a large part of the campaign, but it has now been confirmed that he is out altogether.

MI owner Akash Ambani on James Pattinson's signing for IPL 2020

James Pattinson will play for MI in IPL 2020

In a statement released on MI's official website, owner Akash Ambani welcomed Pattinson, while offering his support to Malinga.

"James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand especially for the conditions we will play in this season. Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season."

"However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time. Mumbai Indians is founded on the values of ‘One Family’ and for us the members of our squad and their wellbeing will always hold utmost importance. We welcome James to our One Family."

In IPL 2020, MI will also be able to call upon the likes of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile and Indian fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni, apart from Pattinson and Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma's men have already begun training in the UAE as they attempt to defend their title for the first time in IPL 2020.