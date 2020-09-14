IPL 2020: Jonty Rhodes takes one-handed stunner in KXIP practice session [Watch]

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fielding coach and former South African great Jonty Rhodes, turned back the clock in a recent practice session when he caught one out of thin air to remind everyone that his fielding skills are still intact.

The 51-year-old was considered one of the greatest fielders of his generation and is still a benchmark for good fielding around the world. KXIP took to their Twitter page to upload the video.

KXIP captioned the post: Did you ' catch' that?

KXIP have assembled a strong coaching group for IPL 2020

Alongside Jonty Rhodes, KXIP also has some other veterans as part of their coaching group. The K.L. Rahul led KXIP side will be looking to win their maiden title this year with the backing of this strong coaching group.

Never too old to have fun in the @lionsdenkxip Can still manage to fly at 51, just the landing is a little bumpy #SaddaPunjab https://t.co/4KYKrxmwZW — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 14, 2020

Anil Kumble, the former Indian wrist-spinner and coach, will assume the duties of the head coach this season for KXIP. Wasim Jaffer, one of the biggest stars of the Indian domestic cricket circuit and also the leading run-getter in the history of India's age-old domestic competition, the Ranji Trophy, has been appointed the batting coach for the KXIP squad.

KXIP also have Zimbabwean great Andy Flower as the assistant coach and the South African duo of Jonty Rhodes and Charl Langeveldt as the fielding coach and bowling coach respectively, which completes this star-studded coaching lineup.

KXIP, who were captained by Ravichandran Ashwin last year, have traded their skipper to Delhi Capitals and will be looking for a change in fortunes this time around as K.L. Rahul takes on leadership duties.

KXIP started their tournament in fine fashion last time around but couldn't sustain their momentum through the season as they suffered crucial defeats in the latter stages of the tournament. They finished the 2019 season with 6 wins and 8 losses and ended their campaign placed 6th in the table.

KXIP have brought in some firepower to their lineup with the addition of the likes Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, and James Neesham. KXIP have also bolstered their Indian core with the addition of all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and the young speeding gun Ishan Porel.

KXIP were one of the few sides who were very active in the trading window, which helped them add some key players to their squad for IPL 2020.