IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) trounced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi to move up to second on the IPL 2020 points table.

Defending an extremely modest total, the KKR quicks bowled as well as they could have. However, they were unable to get the wicked movement off the deck that induced false shots from their own top-order batsmen against RCB's pacers.

Aaron Finch looked worryingly out of form, but ensured that he did not give away his wicket easily against the KKR bowlers. At the other end, Devdutt Padikkal exuded confidence with three boundaries in quick time before he ran himself out in bizarre fashion.

There were no further hiccups for RCB, or inroads for KKR, as the formalities were completed with 39 deliveries to spare.

KKR manage only 84/8 in their 20 overs

In a shambolic display, all that KKR could manage was 84 runs despite playing out their full quota of 20 overs. Eoin Morgan's side set an unwanted record for the lowest 20-over score in IPL history.

Much of that was down to poor application by their top-order batsmen, but some excellent bowling by RCB that targeted the right areas on the pitch to create unpredictable movement was also on display.

Dinesh Karthik and Morgan attempted to put a partnership together after the early loss of four wickets inside four overs, but the former fell to a leg-spinner for the fifth time this season. Morgan was the standout batsman, and was the only one who looked in control, until he misjudged a slower turning delivery to hand an easy catch.

Lower-order batters Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson added some handy runs to take the score past 80, but the total was not nearly enough to pose a significant challenge to any T20 team worth its salt.

Advertisement

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Who was the Man of the Match?

Comeback man Siraj proved his worth in style during the Powerplay for RCB. [PC: iplt20.com]

Coming back into the team for this game, Mohammed Siraj had previously had some torrid outings for RCB, going for runs and not being among the wickets. A hint of swing on offer ensured that he got a game here - and how he delivered.

Siraj bowled with pace and movement, and hit in the right areas to trouble the batsmen. He got two in two, taking Rahul Tripathi's edge before knocking over Nitish Rana's stumps with a fuller ball. Young England batting star Tom Banton was next to fall, as he edged one behind as well.

Siraj ended with fantastic figures of 4-2-8-3, with 5 of those 8 runs coming in his final over. For his exceptional bowling that essentially ended the match for KKR very early, Mohammed Siraj was the Man of the Match in yesterday's IPL game.