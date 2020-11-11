IPL 2020: KL Rahul likely to continue as KXIP skipper next season; Anil Kumble to stay as coach

The Kings XI Punjab narrowly missed out on a playoff berth in IPL 2020. However, the Mohali-based franchise is likely to continue with KL Rahul as their skipper next season, while head coach Anil Kumble is also expected to keep his place.

Talking to PTI, a KXIP source confirmed that the team management was satisfied with Rahul and Kumble's performances. They believe that their core group has been identified.

However, the IPL 2014 runners-up were not impressed with Sheldon Cottrell and Glenn Maxwell, and the source hinted that they might be released before the next auction.

"The owners are happy with captain and coach. Rahul was exceptional with the bat and team scripted a remarkable comeback in the second half of the season. The good thing is a core group has been identified," said the team source.

"Gaps need to be plugged in the middle-order where the team needs a power hitter and also a world-class fast bowler to support Shami. Their (Sheldon Cottrell and Glenn Maxwell) performance was not on expected lines, and it will be tough to continue with them," the source added.

KL Rahul won the Orange Cap in IPL 2020

KL Rahul had his best IPL season in the United Arab Emirates, leading the Kings XI Punjab from the front by scoring 670 runs.

Although KXIP could not finish in the Top 4, Rahul won the Orange Cap - an award given to the player who scores the most runs in a single IPL tournament.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell could not live up to their price tags. KXIP bought Maxwell for 10.75 Crore in the IPL 2020 auction, but the Australian managed to score just 108 runs in 13 matches. Notably, the all-rounder failed to clear the boundary even once in IPL 2020.

On the other hand, Sheldon Cottrell took six wickets in six matches, but could not scalp wickets consistently and proved to be very expensive in a few games.