IPL 2020: 'Kolkata Knight Riders can play an extra bowler at No. 7 as the batsman is of no use' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could opt to play an additional bowler in their playing XI, as a pure batsman at the No. 7 position seems redundant.

He made this observation while previewing today's IPL 2020 encounter between the Kolkata-based franchise and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the team changes that Sunrisers Hyderabad could make in their playing XI, Aakash Chopra hoped that the franchise opts for Mohammad Nabi in place of the injured Mitchell Marsh to give more substance to their brittle middle order.

"Holder has come but he will not be available and there is still a question mark over Williamson's fitness. I think you will have to play Nabi and you should play him as well because you do not have a batting after the top three."

He mentioned that Nabi will have to be included if Kane Williamson is not fit enough to play, even though Kolkata Knight Riders have players like Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan who could take the attack to the spinners.

"There is a huge problem for the team. Either Kane Williamson is fit and if not, try and figure out a way to get Mohammad Nabi. So try and go with two spinners although Kolkata Knight Riders have some real big-hitters."

Coming to Kolkata Knight Riders, Aakash Chopra opined that the franchise could go in with an extra bowler instead of a pure batsman at the No. 7 position.

"Kolkata Knight Riders will have to think what they can do for the No.7 slot. Either they can play an extra bowler because the bowling was a little light last time. So you can play a bowler there because the batsman you are playing is of no use."

He added that Kolkata Knight Riders playing a pure Indian batsman at No. 7 who is not renowned for his big hits is almost like taking the field a player short.

"You cannot play a pure Indian batsman at No.7, so currently you are playing with 10 men against an 11-men opposition."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to watch out for in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Kolkata Knight Riders will hope that Pat Cummins bounces back from the mauling in the previous match

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Pat Cummins and David Warner as the player battle to watch out for in today's clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"There are two Australian cricketers, one is Pat Cummins and in front of him will be David Warner. This will be a good contest because Cummins has pace and bounce which Warner likes a lot."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders opener observed that both the players would be keen to hit the ground running, having had a harrowing time in their previous encounters.

"Also both of them have had a bad experience in the previous match, one of them was unfortunately run out and the other one had a terrible start, conceding 49 runs in 3 overs and Rohit Sharma actually tore him apart. He will have the pressure of the price tag as well."

The 43-year-old mentioned that Jonny Bairstow could also be added into the mix, making it a contest between the two Sunrisers Hyderabad openers and Kolkata Knight Riders' premier pace bowler.

"I have said Warner vs Pat Cummins but you can keep both the SRH openers there. Bairstow and Warner with Pat Cummins in front of them, now that is the battle I am looking forward to watch."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Kolkata Knight Riders as the probable winners of today's encounter between the two sides.

"Talking about the prediction, I am going for KKR this time."

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad would be keen to register their first victory in IPL 2020. Although it is still early stages in the tournament, neither team would want to remain the only franchise to have not registered a win after today's encounter.