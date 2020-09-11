IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav is at the top of his game, his bowling has a nice rhythm, says David Hussey

Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey believes that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is at the top of his game and will not have the confidence issues that he had in the previous IPL season.

In IPL 2019, Kuldeep Yadav had put on a horror show with the ball, picking up only 4 wickets from 9 games and was very expensive, with an economy rate of 8.66.

But this time around, David Hussey is of the opinion that Kuldeep will be far more consistent throughout IPL 2020 and will be a major weapon in KKR's bowling armoury. His partnership with Sunil Narine will be crucial for KKR on the slow and turning pitches in the UAE.

"I personally believe after the last eight-nine days of training camp, he's at the top of his game. He's fielding well, he is running well, he's covering the ground very well. His bowling has a nice rhythm, and he is bowling with lots of revolutions on the ball," David Hussey told PTI.

"Kuldeep is a very confident player. He knows what he can and can't do with the ball, he spins the ball both ways. He reads the game exceptionally well," the former Australian player further added.

Sunil Narine is arguably the best T20 bowler in the world: David Hussey

David Hussey also believes that Sunil Narine will be the X-factor for KKR this season.

David Hussey believes that Sunil Narine is the best T20 bowler in the world. Narine has been an integral part of KKR's success over the years and the 43-year-old is of the opinion that he will continue to be one of the important bowlers for Dinesh Karthik and his men. Narine will also be handy with the bat in his hand at the top of the order as he showed in the CPL this year.

"He will be one of the bowlers captain DK will throw the ball to whenever the opposition has the momentum. I'm sure Sunil Narine will win more often than not, those close battles," David Hussey said.

"Narine is arguably the best T20 bowler in the world. In any conditions, he is one of the best players to have. Fortunately, he is at KKR, and he'll be at his most difficult self to play and handle," he further added.

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi.