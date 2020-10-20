IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: Twitter erupts as KL Rahul's side register their third win on the trot despite Dhawan ton

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered their third win on the trot in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), as Nicholas Pooran's blistering fifty helped KL Rahul's side coast to a 5-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC).
After DC opted to bat first, Prithvi Shaw's nightmare run of form continued as he managed just 7 runs before walking back to the hut. Although captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis didn't add too many runs to the team total, the in-form Shikhar Dhawan made merry at one end.
The southpaw registered his second IPL 2020 hundred on the trot as he dispatched the KXIP bowlers to all corners of the ground right from the outset. Carrying his bat throughout the innings, Dhawan finished on 106 off 61 balls, and was the only DC batsman to look at home on what was a difficult wicket to bat on.
In their chase of 164/5, KXIP lost captain KL Rahul early, but Chris Gayle made the most of an over from Tushar Deshpande as Mayank Agarwal found himself starved of the strike. The Universe Boss' nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin got him once again though, with Agarwal falling victim to a mix-up with Nicholas Pooran shortly after.
Despite the setbacks, Pooran played positively as he attempted to up the ante in the middle overs, never allowing the DC bowlers to settle. The West Indian scored 53 off 28 balls before Kagiso Rabada provided yet another important breakthrough, but Glenn Maxwell made his highest score of IPL 2020 so far.
Although the Australian wasn't there at the crease to take his team over the line, KXIP recorded a comfortable 5-wicket victory, which was their third in a row in IPL 2020.
Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 game.