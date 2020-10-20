IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: Twitter erupts as KL Rahul's side register their third win on the trot despite Dhawan ton

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered their third win on the trot in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), as Nicholas Pooran's blistering fifty helped KL Rahul's side coast to a 5-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC).

After DC opted to bat first, Prithvi Shaw's nightmare run of form continued as he managed just 7 runs before walking back to the hut. Although captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis didn't add too many runs to the team total, the in-form Shikhar Dhawan made merry at one end.

The southpaw registered his second IPL 2020 hundred on the trot as he dispatched the KXIP bowlers to all corners of the ground right from the outset. Carrying his bat throughout the innings, Dhawan finished on 106 off 61 balls, and was the only DC batsman to look at home on what was a difficult wicket to bat on.

In their chase of 164/5, KXIP lost captain KL Rahul early, but Chris Gayle made the most of an over from Tushar Deshpande as Mayank Agarwal found himself starved of the strike. The Universe Boss' nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin got him once again though, with Agarwal falling victim to a mix-up with Nicholas Pooran shortly after.

Despite the setbacks, Pooran played positively as he attempted to up the ante in the middle overs, never allowing the DC bowlers to settle. The West Indian scored 53 off 28 balls before Kagiso Rabada provided yet another important breakthrough, but Glenn Maxwell made his highest score of IPL 2020 so far.

Although the Australian wasn't there at the crease to take his team over the line, KXIP recorded a comfortable 5-wicket victory, which was their third in a row in IPL 2020.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC

When there is no super over and you can't make more runs in the match pic.twitter.com/li6IbM079T — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2020

An ICC Tournament was supposed to be held in October. Dhawan is finding form in October. It's not a coincidence. #KXIPvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) October 20, 2020

Pooran is doing what very few teams attempt to do in middle overs.



Kill the game. Make it easier for the ones to follow. And he's not swinging at every ball. Calculated batting, going after the bad balls. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 20, 2020

KX1P has beaten DC, MI, RCB at least once in #IPL2020 and these three teams are in the top 3 in the points table. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 20, 2020

Amazing batting @SDhawan25. 👏🏻



Has always been fun to watch you bat. 👍🏻 #KXIPvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020

#KXIPvDC



Shikhar Dhawan after hitting back to back centuries: pic.twitter.com/w2C3NWkd8r — GENERALWICKED (@akamanishdhawal) October 20, 2020

#KXIPvDC

After running Mayank Agarwal out,

Nicholas Pooran to Glenn Maxwell: pic.twitter.com/Y7jV3N1x4Y — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 20, 2020

Gayle has chosen his prey tonight. Tushar getting his first dose of #IPL cruelty. Rabada is walking up to him after every ball....good on him. #IPL2020 #KXIPvDC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2020

Multiple 100+ scores in an IPL season



4 Virat Kohli in 2016 (RCB)

2 Chris Gayle in 2011 (RCB)

2 Hashim Amla in 2017 (KXIP)

2 Shane Watson in 2018 (CSK)

2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)#KXIPvDC — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 20, 2020

Every Indian captain knows Ashwin can dismiss Gayle in his sleep, except Shreyas. Blunder. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 20, 2020

gosh, Sangakkara called it brilliantly and Ashwin delivered right on track. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 20, 2020