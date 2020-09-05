IPL 2020: Latest graphic hints at RCB vs KKR season opener

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is only two weeks away, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the schedule for the cash-rich tournament.

Given that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) contested the final of last year's tournament, they were expected to play the first game of IPL 2020. However, various members of the CSK travelling contingent tested positive for COVID-19, and the Men in Yellow started training only yesterday after completing their extended quarantine period.

As a result, there has been speculation that the season opener could feature two different teams, and the official IPL Twitter page added fuel to the fire by posting a graphic of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik.

This tweet has led fans to believe that the IPL 2020 season opener will, in fact, see KKR and RCB locking horns.

IPL 2020 schedule expected to be revealed soon

All IPL 2020 teams have begun training, with CSK being the last to join the party

With CSK finally being cleared to resume training, all 8 teams have begun their preparations for IPL 2020. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier claimed that the schedule for this year's edition of the tournament will be released on Friday, but there was no official word regarding why it hasn't been made public yet.

There has been speculation that the BCCI has sent the schedule to the franchises, who are yet to come to a consensus. IPL 2020 will take place in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - and is expected to commence on the 19th of September.