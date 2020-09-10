Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that he is looking forward to bowling alongside New Zealand pacer Trent Boult in IPL 2020. Boult was roped into the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL trade window from the Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2020 auction.

Mumbai Indians will be missing the services of the veteran pacer and the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL, Lasith Malinga, this season. In this scenario, Bumrah and Boult will play a crucial role for the defending champions. Mumbai Indians have a strong squad and will be aiming to win their fifth IPL title.

"When you play for a successful franchise, expectations will always be there. We have a very good team. There's Trent Boult that I'm looking forward to bowling with. Mumbai Indians have always looked to raise the bar," Jasprit Bumrah told TOI.

Jasprit Bumrah recalled a conversation with MS Dhoni on his international debut

Jasprit Bumrah recalled how MS Dhoni was surprised on seeing him nail the yorkers on his international debut

Jasprit Bumrah had made his international debut in the 2016 ODI series between Australia and India under the captaincy of former India cricketer MS Dhoni. During the death overs, the then-23-year-old asked Dhoni whether he could bowl yorkers. Dhoni declined because he thought that the young man wouldn't be able to bowl yorkers under pressure.

"In my debut game, I was going to bowl in the death overs and I asked him 'can I bowl yorkers?' and he was like 'no, don't bowl yorkers'. He thought since it was a difficult delivery, I wouldn't be able to pull it off. I told him 'in death overs, I don't know what else to do'," Jasprit Bumrah said.

When Bumrah went on to bowl some brilliant yorkers, Dhoni told him that India would have won the series had he played earlier. A compliment like that from the captain during his debut series would have done wonders for the Mumbai pacer's confidence.

"So, anyway, I went ahead and did my thing and then he came to me and was like "I didn't know this at all. You should've come earlier, we would've won the whole series"," he further added.

Jasprit Bumrah and the Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings at Abu Dhabi on 19th September.