IPL 2020: Looking forward to rubbing shoulders with Pat Cummins, says Lockie Ferguson

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Lockie Ferguson stated that he is looking forward to work alongside Pat Cummins and learn from the number one ranked Test bowler. Pat Cummins was the costliest buy in the IPL 2020 after KKR bought him for a whopping INR 15.5 crores.

Ferguson believes that Cummins is worth all that money since he is a world-class bowler. KKR have many other pacers too like Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, etc., who can consistently bowl above the 140 kmph mark and Ferguson suggested that it would be fun to gel with all of them.

"I don't know if you are aware of this fast bowling club. Look, Pat is an exceptional bowler, there is no secret about that. He is the bowler of the year internationally almost every year," Lockie Ferguson told kkr.in

"He seems to be getting better and better and he is still so young. He is a lovely guy and I am thoroughly looking forward to rubbing shoulders with him," he further added.

Lockie Ferguson is working on his variations ahead of IPL 2020

Lockie Ferguson has completed his quarantine period ahead of IPL 2020

Lockie Ferguson has completed his mandatory 7-day quarantine period as per the rules and regulations laid down by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council. After a long break, he will be training again and is looking forward to working on his variations. While his natural variations are still yorkers and slower ones, he is open to learning new ones and practising them enough before the first game.

"Certainly, in my arsenal, I pack my yorkers and slower balls. But I am also working on some other variations. It was a nice little break (during the lockdown) but yeah, my body needs to adjust now from no bowling to lots of training," Lockie Ferguson said.

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi.