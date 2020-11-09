IPL 2020: 'Marcus Stoinis would have even won the US presidential election with the sort of day he had' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has praised Marcus Stoinis for his all-round performance for the Delhi Capitals in yesterday's IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra jokingly mentioned that the Aussie all-rounder would have even won the US presidential election on the day had he taken part in it.

Aakash Chopra picked Marcus Stoinis as the game-changer in yesterday's encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He reasoned that the makeshift opener set the tone for the match with his fearless approach at the top of the order.

"I am going with Marcus Stoinis. He really hit hard and gave a brilliant start. Because it is important who can play with freedom in knockout encounters. A lot of teams are not able to play, they get timid and become cautious and conservative."

The renowned commentator pointed out that Marcus Stoinis was the first one to take the attack to the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, with Shikhar Dhawan joining in the fun later.

"But Stoinis said that he will play open-mindedly and started to hit right from the beginning and set a good tone for the team. In fact, Shikhar Dhawan had started hitting later, Stoinis had started earlier."

Aakash Chopra on Marcus Stoinis' contribution with the ball for the Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis snared three wickets with the ball for the Delhi Capitals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that Marcus Stoinis did not limit his contribution to the bat alone. The 31-year-old picked up three wickets with the ball and took a catch to boot.

"Marcus Stonis didn't stop there. He came and took two wickets in an over and after that the wicket of Kane Williamson. So three wickets to his credit, runs to his name and he took a catch as well."

The former KKR player opined that Marcus Stoinis' dismissal of Kane Williamson was the turning point of the match. The Kiwi threatened to snatch victory from the Delhi Capitals, but was caught in the deep for 67.

"The match was hanging in the balance with the way Kane Williamson was batting. He was taking the game away from Delhi but Stoinis bowled a slightly wide ball and Williamson played an inside out shot to be caught by Kagiso Rabada. That was the turning point and Marcus Stoinis was once again instrumental."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating in a light-hearted manner that the Delhi Capitals all-rounder could have even won the US presidential elections with the sort of impact he had on yesterday's game.

"What else was left to be done. I am saying, if he had been made to stand in the US presidential election, he would have won that as well with the sort of day he had. Jokes apart, he has been absolutely outstanding."

Marcus Stoinis first scored a quickfire 38 off just 27 deliveries in an 86-run partnership for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan. He then showed his magic with the ball, scalping the wickets of three Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen to help the Delhi Capitals register a 17-run win.