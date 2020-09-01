IPL 2020: Matthew Hayden picks the bowlers who could shine this year

Former Australian opener Mathew Hayden has picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, along with a host of spinners, as the bowlers who could play a huge role in IPL 2020.

Mathew Hayden made these observations during an interaction on the latest episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected. The former CSK opener was asked his picks for the top three bowlers who could have a massive impact in the upcoming IPL.

Hayden responded that the experienced fast bowlers would always be in the picture. He named Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of them, considering the Sunrisers Hyderabad swing bowler's outstanding record in the IPL.

"I feel the experienced seam bowlers will always be a threat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar obviously has been incredible in the IPL."

Jasprit Bumrah was Matthew Hayden's other pick as a seamer who could set the IPL alight, and the latter called him one of the most lethal bowlers in the international game currently.

"And from the Mumbai Indians point of view, who can go past one of the finest bowlers in world cricket, i.e. Jasprit Bumrah. I think he is as good as anyone on their day."

Matthew Hayden names the spinners who could excel in IPL 2020

Matthew Hayden named Ravindra Jadeja as one of the spinners who could do well in IPL 2020

On the spin bowlers front, Matthew Hayden observed that are a host of spinners who could put a stranglehold on the batsmen.

"I think you have got a handful of spinners as well who can look to dominate the play."

The 48-year-old emphasised that even the supposedly aged spinners could spin their web around the batsmen, naming his former nemesis Harbhajan Singh as one to watch out for in IPL 2020.

"Even the old boys can do the job. I am thinking of guys like Harbhajan Singh, who didn't play a lot of cricket last year but still a wily off-spinner who can have a go."

Matthew Hayden signed off by naming Ravindra Jadeja, apart from a few leg-spinners, who could pose a wicket-taking threat in IPL 2020.

"Jadeja from CSK, some of the leggies as well who have got a big chance to get amongst the wickets this year."

If we consider the records of the last three editions of the IPL, the four highest wicket-takers among Indian bowlers have all been seamers. This includes the usual suspects in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who, predictably, have been named by Hayden as the bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2020.