IPL: 5 Indian bowlers with the most wickets in the last 3 editions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most followed T20 franchise league in the world. While the shortest version of the game lends itself to powerful strokeplay and big-hitting batsmen, a wicket-taking bowler is always a prized member of any T20 side.

Lasith Malinga, with 170 wickets to his name, is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. When we consider Indian bowlers, Amit Mishra is perched at the top of the list with 157 scalps to his credit.

On that note, let us have a look at the 5 Indian cricketers who have taken the most wickets in the last three editions of the IPL, bowlers who could play a significant role for their respective franchises in the upcoming edition of the league.

5 Indian bowlers with the most wickets in the last 3 IPLs

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal - 44 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 44 wickets in the last 3 editions of the IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal occupies the fifth spot in the list of Indian bowlers to have taken the most wickets in the last three editions of the IPL. The RCB leg-spinner has accounted for 44 wickets in this period.

Chahal took 18 wickets in IPL 2019 to finish the season as the Bangalore-based franchise's highest wicket-taker. These wickets came at an impressive average of 21.44 and an acceptable economy rate of 7.82. This included a solitary four-wicket haul, a spell of 4/38 against the Mumbai Indians.

In the 2018 edition of the league, Chahal bagged 12 wickets in the 14 matches he played. These wickets were claimed at a slightly higher average of 30.25 although he was quite economical, conceding 7.26 runs per over. Chahal did not manage even a three-wicket haul that season with his best figures being 2/22 against Rajasthan Royals.

Chahal had taken 14 wickets in IPL 2017, the second-most wickets by an RCB bowler that season behind Pawan Negi (16 wickets). The wily leg-spinner had a decent bowling average of 23.78 along with an acceptable economy rate of 7.65 in that season. Chahal had a best bowling effort of 3/16 against Kolkata Knight Riders that year.

In his IPL career overall, the Haryana wrist-spinner has claimed exactly 100 wickets in 84 matches at an average of 23.18 along with an economy rate of 7.78.

#T3 Umesh Yadav - 45 wickets

Umesh Yadav has bagged 45 wickets in the last 3 IPLs

Umesh Yadav is the joint third-highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in the last three seasons of the IPL. The RCB pacer has claimed 45 wickets across these three years.

In IPL 2019, Umesh Yadav was not at his penetrative best and could manage only 8 wickets. These wickets came at an unimpressive average of 46.37 and he was also quite expensive, conceding 9.80 runs per over. His best figures last year was a spell of 3/36 against Kings XI Punjab.

The right-arm quick claimed 20 wickets in IPL 2018 to finish as the fourth-highest wicket-taker that season. These wickets came at an excellent average of 20.90 along with an economy rate of 7.86. Yadav had a best bowling effort of 3/23 that year, which also came against Kings XI Punjab.

Umesh Yadav bagged 17 wickets in IPL 2017 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. These wickets came at a decent average of 24.11 although he was slightly expensive with an economy rate of 8.45. Yadav had a best effort of 4/33 with the Kings XI Punjab batsmen proving to be his bunny on that occasion as well.

KXIP end on 1⃣7⃣0⃣ / 9⃣ in 20 overs@y_umesh stole the show (4/33) with Woakes chipping in with 2 wickets. https://t.co/XRBSC4y4Ad #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/8SSTeLLRJz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2017

The Vidarbha speedster has taken 119 wickets in the same number of matches he has played in the IPL overall, and has represented Delhi Capitals apart from KKR and RCB. These wickets have come at an average of 29.37 and an economy rate of 8.45.