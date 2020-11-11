IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Who won yesterday's IPL final?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) convincingly prevailed over Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets in the final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). This was the fifth IPL title for MI, who have been well above the competition this season.

Chasing 157 for victory, MI were bolstered by a captain's innings from Rohit Sharma, who finally justified his inclusion post injury to make a commanding 68 off 51. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav contributed to get the team close with their knocks of 20 and 19 respectively.

Though MI lost wickets towards the end in a bid to hurry the finish, Ishan Kishan fittingly remained unbeaten in his quick 33. Krunal Pandya took a quick single to ensure a successful title defence which made MI only the second team after CSK (2010, 2011) to win consecutive editions of the tournament.

Pant, Iyer fifties drag DC to 156/7

Marcus Stoinis' brilliant all-round feats had added to the buzz heading into the final. All of that was washed away as the Australian fell for a golden duck on the first ball of the match. Within four overs, DC were on the mat with the score at 22/3.

It was then that a much-needed middle order fightback from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant brought DC back into the game. A whimper of a finish from DC - just 38 runs in the last five overs - left them with a total that was too small to allow them to win their first IPL. Despite the best efforts from their bowlers, DC fell short.

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Who was the Man of the Match?

Trent Boult turned up once again to turn things MI's way. [PC: iplt20.com]

Rohit Sharma's power-hitting set up the chase for MI, while Nathan Coulter-Nile's wicket-taking spell ensured DC couldn't register a big score. For an inspired opening spell that put DC behind right from the get go, it was Trent Boult who walked away with the award.

Nicking off Stoinis with his first ball, Boult went on to scalp the big wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in his next over. A tame loft ended Hetmyer's innings and gave Boult his third. While he wasn't quite able to make a late dash for the Purple Cap, Boult's figures of 4-0-30-3 in an IPL final would satisfy him and his team.

For a commanding bowling performance that set up a simple chase, Trent Boult was the Man of the Match in yesterday's IPL final.