IPL 2020: MS Dhoni becomes the first player to feature in 200 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni had recently overtaken his teammate Suresh Raina to become the most capped player in IPL history. Tonight, the Ranchi-based wicket-keeper batsman has become the first player to feature in 200 IPL games while leading CSK against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni has been an integral part of the IPL since its inception in 2008. Under his captaincy, CSK have qualified for the playoffs in every season that they have played.

Unfortunately, their chances of finishing in the Top 4 this year look slim as the team has won only three of their nine matches so far.

MS Dhoni's numbers in the IPL have been nothing short of brilliant. The 39-year-old has batted in 178 innings, aggregating 4,568 runs at an average of 41.53. Dhoni has registered 23 fifties in the league, with his highest score being 84*.

Apart from CSK, Dhoni has also represented the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise in the IPL. The right-handed batsman turned up for RPS in 30 IPL games, scoring 574 runs at a strike rate of 124.78.

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Can MS Dhoni take CSK to the IPL 2020 playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings are still alive in the IPL 2020 playoff race. They need to win all five of their remaining fixtures to guarantee themselves a spot in the Top 4. If they win four out of their five games, the three-time IPL winners will have to depend on the results of other teams for qualification.

However, if CSK gain less than eight points before the IPL 2020 league stage ends, they are unlikely to reach the playoffs. MS Dhoni and co will need to begin by defeating Rajasthan Royals first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight.