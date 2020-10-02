IPL 2020: MS Dhoni overtakes Suresh Raina to become most capped player in tournament history

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has overtaken his teammate Suresh Raina to own the record for most IPL appearances. The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman from Ranchi took to the field for the 194th time during the IPL 2020 match between CSK and SRH.

Dhoni has played for two franchises in the IPL. He has mostly played for the Chennai Super Kings, but also donned the Rising Pune Supergiant jersey for a couple of seasons. The 39-year-old veteran has aggregated 4,476 runs in 173 IPL innings. His batting average has been 42.23, and his scoring rate in the IPL is 137.89.

MS Dhoni is the only captain in IPL history to lead a team to the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons. After CSK's return to the IPL, Dhoni guided them to the finals in 2018 and the 2019 seasons. The Chennai Super Kings have won three IPL trophies under Dhoni's captaincy. Besides, the Super Kings also lifted the Champions League T20 title twice.

Can MS Dhoni help CSK win their fourth trophy in IPL 2020?

MS Dhoni has had a mediocre IPL 2020 season so far. He has stated that the extended quarantine period has had a massive impact on him.

The Chennai Super Kings have managed to win only one of their first three games in IPL 2020. They kicked off the season with a victory over the Mumbai Indians, but they lost to the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals in their previous two fixtures.

The IPL 2016 winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad, have opted to bat in tonight's match. Since the Super Kings have an excellent win-loss record against the Orange Army, MS Dhoni's team starts as the favourites to win this game.