The Mumbai Indians unveiled a new jersey for the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday through a post across social media platforms. The reveal was a unique and extraordinary one as Hydroman, India's first underwater dancer, performed to the Mumbai Indians theme song while wearing the brand-new MI jersey.

Mumbai Indians are favourites to lift the trophy this season too:

Mumbai Indians have one of the most passionate fan-bases in the IPL and they have not disappointed them, as they are the most successful team in the IPL, winning a record four titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Mumbai Indians have also lifted the coveted Champions League trophy in 2011 and 2013.

The Mumbai outfit goes into the Dream11 IPL as the defending champions and are favourites to lift the cup for the second consecutive year. Charismatic captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the team this season too, and with the services of the best T20 players at his disposal, the Mumbai Indians will be looking to add another trophy to their cabinet.

Sharma will be ably supported by the likes of Indian stalwarts like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, along with some ever-dependable foreigners such as Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga. The trade-in of Kiwi pacer, Trent Boult, and the purchase of the daunting Chris Lynn has added firepower to the already formidable side.

Apart from an imposing team, the Mumbai Indians are also following an austere training programme to achieve a fitness level that can see them through as winners in the tournament, which is all set to commence on the 19th of September in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2020:

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh and Mohsin Khan.