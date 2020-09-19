IPL 2020: 'Mumbai Indians have somehow figured out a way to tame the Chennai Super Kings' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Mumbai Indians have figured out a method to dismantle the Chennai Super Kings. He made this observation while previewing the opening clash of IPL 2020 in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra termed the clash between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as the El Clasico of the IPL, considering that they have been the two most dominant teams in the history of the league.

"The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match is the El Clasico of the IPL, the best rivalry. When you see the two teams, they are the two most successful teams in the history of the IPL."

The reputed commentator observed that the Mumbai Indians have had the wood over the Chennai Super Kings and have probably figured out a secret formula to get the better of them.

"But one team has had the upper hand on the other team, this is also a reality of this contest. Mumbai Indians have somehow figured out a way to tame the Chennai Super Kings."

Aakash Chopra, who turns 43 today, pointed out that the Mumbai Indians are the only franchise to have a favourable share of the exchanges against the Chennai-based team. Rohit Sharma's side showed their utter domination in last year's IPL by winning all the four clashes between the two sides.

"In the entire history of the IPL, there is only one team whose win percentage is tilted on the other end, Mumbai Indians is the only side who have defeated the Chennai Super Kings in more matches and lost lesser. So, it is a problem, if we talk about last year Mumbai Indians was right on top of the Chennai Super Kings."

csk vs other teams stats.. only worst record with MI only..



csk - mi (11-17)

Csk - rcb - (15-8 - 1 nr)

csk - kkr (13-7-1nr)

csk - pun (12-9)

csk - delhi (15-6)

csk - rr (14-7)

csk-srh (9-3)

csk-deccan charges (6-4) — Y A S H (@544yash) September 7, 2020

On the flip side, the former KKR player highlighted the consistent performances the Chennai Super Kings have dished out in the history of the IPL, while the Mumbai Indians have had more of a topsy-turvy run.

"But on the contrary, Mumbai Indians have seen a lot of ups and downs. Chennai Super Kings have been very consistent. They have qualified for the playoffs every time they have played."

Aakash Chopra on the likely winner between CSK and MI in the first clash of IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra believes that the conditions in the first match of the IPL might favour the CSK spinners

Talking about today's clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, Aakash Chopra observed that the conditions in Abu Dhabi will favour the former. He said, however, that the Mumbai Indians have the better quality of squad and historical dominance in the IPL.

"There are strengths and weaknesses, both teams are perhaps not equally matched but when the match will be played in Abu Dhabi, the conditions will help Chennai Super Kings more but the pedigree and history will help the Mumbai Indians. So, this El Clasico of the IPL is a mouth-watering affair."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Mumbai Indians as the likely winner in the IPL tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings.

"In the first match, I am picking Mumbai Indians as the winner. I feel they can get the better of the Chennai Super Kings and if that happens it will be 5th consecutive time that Mumbai Indians will defeat the Chennai Super Kings."

The inaugural match of IPL 2020 could prove to be a huge test for the Chennai Super Kings, whose squad has been hit hard due to positive COVID tests, as well as by the withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.