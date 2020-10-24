IPL 2020: My idea is to go out and give it my best shot, says Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan stated that he always strives to give his best for whichever team he plays for. Dhawan recently created history by becoming the only player in the history of IPL to score consecutive centuries — against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab.

The IPL 2020 tournament had not started well for the southpaw. He was getting starts, but was not able to convert them into big scores. He revealed how a simple chat with head coach Ricky Ponting helped him realize that even his short 20s and 30s were impactful, and were helping the team do well.

“Ricky bhai said that I was batting well and I knew I wanted to play a little fast. I had a discussion on that also with him. I was happy with the 20s and 30s because they were impactful. What matters in T20s is how important those 30 runs were. I thought I was playing the role of the opener. The moment I got fifties, I gained in confidence, and then by God’s grace I scored the centuries," Shikhar Dhawan told ANI.

“If I keep thinking about scoring centuries, I will burden myself. My idea is to go out and give it my best shot. If I give it my best, the rest will follow. That also helps to keep me mentally light. Why should I add to my expectations?” Dhawan further added.

I have full faith that whatever I touch will turn into gold: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan stated that he does not take added pressure and believes that he can deliver for the team when it matters

Shikhar Dhawan has now scored 2 fifties and 2 hundreds in his last four innings and is in good form. When he wasn't doing well in the first half of the tournament, there were speculations about him being replaced by Ajinkya Rahane.

However, Dhawan stated that he does not pay attention to external factors and concentrates on how well he can deliver for the team. He has tremendous self belief and his recent form shows that he has the ability to turn it around.

"I like to stay happy, don’t like to take stress. Firstly what people say doesn’t reach my ears and I don’t wish to listen to what is being said and secondly, I love playing and it gives me joy. I know the hard work I have done and how fit I am and the preparations that I have done. I have full faith in me that whatever I touch I will turn it into gold," Shikhar Dhawan said.

DC will now play the Kolkata Knight Riders on 24th October at Abu Dhabi, and will be hopeful that Shikhar Dhawan will be able to continue his scintillating form.