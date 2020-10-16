IPL 2020: New KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's record as a captain

The limited-overs captain of the English cricket team, Eoin Morgan, has replaced Dinesh Karthik as the Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper in IPL 2020, the 2-time IPL winners announced on their social media handles today. Karthik led the franchise in the first half of IPL 2020, where KKR won four out of the first seven games.

Although the win-loss record looks decent, it is noteworthy that the Knight Riders made a few tactical errors in their games. The team's batting order is still not settled, as witnessed in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where KKR could only score 112/9 in 20 overs.

A few fans believed that Eoin Morgan should have been KKR's skipper in IPL 2020 from day one. However, since the team had done well under Dinesh Karthik's leadership in the last two seasons, team management retained him as the skipper. Now that Morgan is all set to lead a team in the IPL for the first time, here's a look at his captaincy records.

Can Eoin Morgan inspire KKR to their third title in IPL 2020?

Eoin Morgan has led England as a skipper in 120 ODIs. Under his leadership, the team became world champions in 2019. Overall, Morgan has an impressive win percentage of 60.83%, with 73 victories in 120 outings.

In the T20I format, Morgan is one of the only three players in the world to lead his nation in more than 50 T20I games. Morgan has skippered his side in 51 T20Is, and 30 of them have ended in England's favor.

Morgan is an aggressive captain, and England have shattered many batting records in world cricket under his guidance. The Kolkata Knight Riders also have an explosive batting lineup in IPL 2020.

It will be interesting to see how Eoin Morgan uses the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, and Nitish Rana in the remainder of the IPL 2020 season. As he makes his captaincy debut in IPL tonight, fans should note that Morgan is a former 2-time IPL winner.