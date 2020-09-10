IPL 2020 News Roundup: The best of the practice sessions of all 8 teams | September 10th

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) less than two weeks away, all 8 franchises are engaged in intense training sessions in the UAE. All the teams are evenly matched on paper, and their preparation for the return of top-level cricket will likely decide their fortunes in the tournament.

IPL 2020 News Roundup

In today's IPL 2020 News Roundup, we bring you the best bits from their practice sessions.

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were one of the last teams to start training, but they seem to be in good spirits. Captain MS Dhoni hit a monster of a six, while the other players slowly seem to be getting up to speed ahead of IPL 2020.

Coach Stephen Fleming had a few words to say as well:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) played a practice match in which Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were seen batting against the likes of Chris Morris and Umesh Yadav. AB de Villiers donned the gloves, adding further weight to speculation that he could be the team's full-time keeper in IPL 2020.

As close as it gets to watching a practice match! Parthiv Patel advises young Devdutt and takes inputs from AB de Villiers.



Question: Do you think Parthiv made it to the crease in the end? #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/RiP90Fj9Jl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock seemed to be in good touch, while Rohit Sharma also had a hit.

Kolkata Knight Riders

2-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders engaged in some fielding drills under the guidance of fielding coach David Hussey.

Target: 5⃣1⃣ runs needed off 4⃣overs



Tune in for an up-close and personal experience of the high-octane action as @RealShubmanGill and #Nagarkoti take on #Warrier and @ShivamMavi23 in an electric chase.



Click on the link below for the full film!#KKR #HaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 10, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to share the scorecard of their intra-squad practice match, which birthday boy Manish Pandey's team won.

Manish's XI win the first practice game at the #RisersCamp 👏



Stay tuned as we bring you the highlights soon, #OrangeArmy!#SRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/BN3pi7wJ7t — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 10, 2020

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Chris Gayle appeared to be in excellent from in the lead-up to IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals uploaded a compilation of massive hits from many of their batsmen.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals youngster Prithvi Shaw had an extended net session, while a couple of massive hits made it to the team's social media feed.

The 'Shaw' m̶u̶s̶t̶ will go on 🎥



Check out our YouTube Channel and Facebook page for the full video of @PrithviShaw battling it out with our pace attack 🔥#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/HJ51ehLOgb — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 10, 2020