IPL 2020 News Roundup: The best of the practice sessions of all 8 teams | September 11th

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just over a week away, and the franchises are taking part in practice sessions and matches in the UAE. As the tournament draws closer, we are seeing more footage of the players batting in the nets and in practice games.

IPL 2020 News Roundup

In today's IPL 2020 News Roundup, we bring you the best bits from their practice sessions.

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a roundup of their practice match today, with onlookers and players claiming that Australian opener Shane Watson looked in flawless touch. The team also took part in a socially distanced photoshoot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to the nets again, while captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were seen getting a few laps in together.

Every delivery

Every practice session

Every day



Nothing short of 💯% effort from Mohammed Siraj. 💪🏻 👏🏻 #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/zSDK7QlnOE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 11, 2020

Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a video of pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was their most expensive buy in the IPL 2020 auction. Aditya Tare shed some light on how life in the bio-bubble is.

NCN is back between faMIliar faces! 💙



Can you tell us who all from the current squad were his teammates back in 2013? 🤔#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/YJ2FUpywjG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 11, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gave a glimpse of the workout sessions in the UAE, and announced the Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson has been cleared to begin training.

One set, one rep, one workout at a time! 💪



Chris Donaldson guiding our boys to achieve their peak performance 🔥#TuFanNahiToofanHai #KKR #HaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/0syznsffZv — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 11, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a highlight video of an intra-squad practice match that they played, while Muttiah Muralitharan joined the camp.

Kings XI Punjab

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted a hilarious video of Mayank Agarwal giving fielding coach Jonty Rhodes some drills, while even fast bowler Mohammed Shami was seen having a hit in the nets.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) took to Twitter to share a compilation of some big hits from franchise hero Sanju Samson, and aimed some light-hearted banter at their fans (and non-fans).

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant seemed to be in good nick, as did opener Shikhar Dhawan.