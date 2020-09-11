IPL 2020 News Roundup: The best of the practice sessions of all 8 teams | September 11th

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just over a week away, and the franchises are taking part in practice sessions and matches in the UAE. As the tournament draws closer, we are seeing more footage of the players batting in the nets and in practice games.
IPL 2020 News Roundup
In today's IPL 2020 News Roundup, we bring you the best bits from their practice sessions.
Chennai Super Kings
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a roundup of their practice match today, with onlookers and players claiming that Australian opener Shane Watson looked in flawless touch. The team also took part in a socially distanced photoshoot.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to the nets again, while captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were seen getting a few laps in together.
Mumbai Indians
The Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a video of pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was their most expensive buy in the IPL 2020 auction. Aditya Tare shed some light on how life in the bio-bubble is.
Kolkata Knight Riders
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gave a glimpse of the workout sessions in the UAE, and announced the Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson has been cleared to begin training.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a highlight video of an intra-squad practice match that they played, while Muttiah Muralitharan joined the camp.
Kings XI Punjab
The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted a hilarious video of Mayank Agarwal giving fielding coach Jonty Rhodes some drills, while even fast bowler Mohammed Shami was seen having a hit in the nets.
Rajasthan Royals
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) took to Twitter to share a compilation of some big hits from franchise hero Sanju Samson, and aimed some light-hearted banter at their fans (and non-fans).
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant seemed to be in good nick, as did opener Shikhar Dhawan.
Published 11 Sep 2020, 22:04 IST