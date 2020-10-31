IPL 2020: No surprise that KXIP's qualification down to the last game, says KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul stated after their defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals, that it does not surprise him that KXIP's qualification to the playoffs has now come down to the final game.

Rahul is of the opinion that KXIP have had to fight for every point this season, and have had very close losses. They also have had games which they should have easily won, but ended up on the losing side. KXIP can now only reach a maximum of 14 points if they win their final game.

"The season has been such that nothing has come easy. We've had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game," KL Rahul said after the game.

It was a horrible toss to lose: KL Rahul

RR broke KXIP's five-match winning streak by chasing down the target of 186 with 15 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand.

RR broke KXIP's five-match winning streak by chasing down the target of 186 with 15 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand. KL Rahul said that the toss played a huge factor in KXIP's loss as they had to defend their total in presence of dew. He revealed that it was not at all easy for the bowlers and especially the leg-spinners to grip the ball. However, he also understands that the bowlers need to adapt to different conditions, and thus accepted that they could have bowled better.

"It was a horrible toss to lose to be honest. It did get very easy to bat later on. There was a lot of dew in the second half and that made it a bit tough for the bowlers to grip the ball. When you're operating with two leg spinners like we are, it does make things difficult," KL Rahul said.

"Don't think we bowled that badly but need to operate better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable this season. You can't prepare for it but need to adapt to it," he further added.

KXIP will now play their last game of the league phase against the Chennai Super Kings on 1st November at Abu Dhabi. They will have to beat CSK if they want to make it to the playoffs, and will have to hope that other results go their way.