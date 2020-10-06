IPL 2020: Not a complete performance in any regard today, says Virat Kohli

After their defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli accepted that they were outplayed in all three departments. Kohli was particularly unhappy with the easy catches that were put down by the RCB fielders, especially of Marcus Stoinis, who went on to punish them by scoring a quickfire 53.

RCB were again too expensive in the death overs, and Virat Kohli believes that it is the one area that they need to address quickly. Chasing a mammoth target of 197 to win, RCB never really got going as they lost crucial wickets at regular intervals and ended up falling short by 59 runs. Kagiso Rabada impressed once again with figures of 4-24.

"Those important chances in between, we need to grab when the opportunity comes our way, it is not like we are dropping half chances, we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you. The execution with the ball towards the end could have been better and with the bat as well. Not a complete performance in any regard today," Virat Kohli said after the game.

Delhi Capitals are playing some good cricket and are tough to beat: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli also believes that Delhi Capitals are the side to beat in IPL 2020

The Delhi Capitals find themselves at the top of the table after their comprehensive victory over RCB. They have now won 4 games out of 5 and are firing on all cylinders. Virat Kohli praised DC for the way they are playing their cricket and accepted that they are truly the side to beat in IPL 2020.

"(Delhi) are playing some good cricket. Their batting line up is fearless, they have a good balance in the side, their bowling line up is pretty good too and they will be hard to beat, I wouldn't say unbeatable but they are a tough side to beat," Virat Kohli said.

RCB play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on 10th October at Dubai. Virat Kohli is hopeful that all-rounder Chris Morris will regain full fitness and that would completely change the balance of the RCB side.