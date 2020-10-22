IPL 2020: 'Not quite scored as many runs as I would have liked,' says Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler believes that he still has not been able to perform up to his full potential in IPL 2020 despite his unbeaten 70-run knock that helped them beat Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

RR's two games prior to the CSK encounter came against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the contests were close affairs that the inaugural IPL winners ended up losing from winning positions.

Buttler accepted that those were games that the side should have won. The Englishman himself has not been consistent enough at the top of the order for Rajasthan and now finds himself batting at No.5. However, he was still optimistic about RR's chances of making it to the playoffs.

“I’ve been doing ok, not quite scored as many runs as I would’ve liked to and help the team win matches. We’ve started to play better in the last few matches. We probably should’ve won the last three but have only managed to win one of those, so we now have four matches remaining, all of which are must-win for us,” said Jos Buttler in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

We need to win all the games to make it to the playoffs: Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals still have four games to play and can reach a maximum of 16 points if they end up winning all of them.

There is a gap of two points between fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royals and Buttler is hopeful that if they win all their remaining matches, the Rajasthan-based franchise can still make the IPL 2020 playoffs.

“We will need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs. There’s obviously a bit of a gap between the top 4 and us and we know the equation for us, so we move on to the next game with a hope to do well and hopefully win against the Sunrisers,” said Jos Buttler.

RR play against the Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Thursday in Dubai and Jos Buttler was optimistic about the side's chances of winning the encounter.