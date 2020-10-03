IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs SRH match (Updated)

19-year-old Priyam Garg’s maiden IPL half-century was the difference between the two sides as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven runs in Match 14 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. SRH climbed up to fourth place in the points table in the process.

Batting first, SRH were reeling on 69 for four after 11 overs, before youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma stitched a 77-run partnership off just 42 balls for the sixth wicket to power the David Warner-led side to 164 for five.

In reply, CSK lost their first four wickets for 42 runs before a 72-run fifth-wicket stand between skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja instilled some hope in the run-chase. But, CSK eventually finished seven runs short as they lost for the third time in four matches to remain rooted to the bottom.

CSK’s Faf du Plessis remains third; Sam Curran drops two places

CSK's Faf du Plessis continues to occupy the third position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

Faf du Plessis, who opened the innings for the first time in IPL 2020, couldn’t get CSK off to the perfect start as he got run out for a 19-ball 22. However, he continues to remain in third position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with a cumulative total of 195 runs from three matches.

There was no further change on the IPL 2020 leading run-getters list as the Kings XI Punjab duo of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul occupy the top two slots with aggregates of 246 runs and 239 runs respectively.

On the bowling front, Piyush Chawla and T Natarajan broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. While leg-spinner Chawla’s figures of one for 20 helped him climb up to ninth in the table with a tally of five wickets from four matches, 29-year-old Natarajan’s two wickets keeps him one spot below in tenth.

CSK all-rounder Sam Curran, who at one time was the holder of the Purple Cap, is eighth in the table, also having picked up five wickets from four games.

CSK's Piyush Chawla has broken into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

There might be further changes on both lists as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal (5 wickets from 3 matches) would aim to break into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, while RR’s Sanju Samson would look to be in the hunt for the IPL 2020 Orange Cap.

