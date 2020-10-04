IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs KKR match (Updated)

The first double-header day of IPL 2020 turned out to be an electrifying one as there were changes at the top of the points table with the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – in that order – occupying the top two slots with six points each from four games.

While RCB beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the first match courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal’s three for 24, Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock, scoring an unbeaten 88 off 38 balls later in the day to guide DC to a narrow 18-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shreyas breaks into top 10 of IPL 2020 Orange Cap list; Chahal leads the bowling charts

Shreyas Iyer's 88 not out off 38 balls helped him climb up to seventh position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

While there were no changes in the top three, Devdutt Padikkal’s third half-century in four matches helped him climb up to fourth position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

The 20-year-old opener smashed 63 off 45 balls to take his aggregate to 174 runs from four matches. His RCB teammate AB de Villiers occupies ninth position with 146 runs.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer’s first fifty of IPL 2020 catapulted him to the seventh spot with 170 runs from four matches at a staggering average of 56.66. Just a place below him is KKR’s Shubman Gill with 152 runs under his belt.

After scores of 70 not out and 47 in the previous two matches, the 21-year-old opener was dismissed for a 22-ball 28 as KKR failed to get off to the perfect start, before eventually finishing 18 runs short of the massive 229-run target set by DC.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the new holder of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap after scalping three wickets against RR (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

On the bowling front, RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal became the new holder of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap with eight wickets from four matches. Both Mohammad Shami and Kagiso Rabada are on eight wickets apiece, but leg-spinner Chahal is on top of the pile by virtue of a better bowling average.

Chahal’s three for 24 helped him leap from sixth position, while DC’s Rabada dropped one slot to third in the table despite dismissing the dangerous Andre Russell. But, the pick of the bowlers from the second game was Anrich Nortje.

The DC speedster jumped to seventh position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list after returning figures of three for 33 from four overs.

However, there will be wholesale changes on both lists tonight as another double-header beckons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) locking horns with bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later in the evening.

While the KXIP duo of skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would look to extend their lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, the MI trio of Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and James Pattinson would aim to climb up the bowling charts.