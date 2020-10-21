IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KXIP vs DC match (updated)

Shikhar Dhawan’s second consecutive IPL hundred went in vain as a combined team effort helped the Kings XI Punjab win their third IPL 2020 match on the trot. KL Rahul's side beat table-toppers Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in Match 38 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Things seemed to be going as planned for DC after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan continued from where he left off against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, as the southpaw batted right through the 20 overs to finish on an unbeaten 106 off 61 deliveries.

No other batsman could cross the 15-run mark as the KXIP bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami (2 for 28), did a good job to restrict the Capitals to 164 for 5.

Atypically, KXIP got off to a poor start as they lost both their openers – KL Rahul (15 off 11) and Mayank Agarwal (5 off 9) – as well as Chris Gayle (29 off 13) in the powerplay for a meagre 56 runs on the board. What followed was absolute carnage, as Nicholas Pooran took the attack to DC and smashed 53 off 28 balls to bring the required rate below 6.

Kagiso Rabada (2 for 27) and the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin tried their best to stem the flow of runs, but cameos from Glenn Maxwell (32 off 24) and James Neesham (10 not out off 8) made sure that KXIP moved within 2 points of fourth-placed KKR.

Shikhar Dhawan breaks into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

Shikhar Dhawan narrowed the gap with KL Rahul to 75 runs (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan scored back-to-back hundreds to displace Mayank Agarwal from the second place on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. The DC opener followed up his unbeaten 101 against CSK with 61-ball 106 against KXIP tonight to further his tally to 465 runs.

His competitor – Mayank Agarwal – is now in third position with 398 runs under his belt, after getting out early for the second match in a row. KL Rahul, however, remained at the top of the IPL 2020 batting charts after an 11-ball 15 tonight took his aggregate to a whopping 540 runs from 10 matches.

Advertisement

Even though Shreyas Iyer managed just 14 off 12 balls tonight, he jumped 2 places to occupy sixth position in the table. The DC skipper has scored 335 runs at an average of 37.22 so far in the tournament.

Kagiso Rabada became the first bowler to take 20 wickets in IPL 2020 (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Kagiso Rabada’s dream IPL season continued as he returned impressive figures of 2 for 27 from 4 overs to continue holding the IPL 2020 Purple Cap with a tally of 21 wickets. Mohammed Shami, too, took 2 wickets tonight to move into second position, with 16 wickets to his name.

The action will now shift to Abu Dhabi as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow. While Yuzvendra Chahal would aim to break into the top 3 of the bowling charts, Shubman Gill would want to score big and stay in the hunt for the IPL 2020 Orange Cap.

Advertisement

Check out IPL 2020 schedule