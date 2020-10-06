IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs DC match (Updated)

Kagiso Rabada’s purple patch continues as he took four wickets to help the Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs in Match 19 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. The win took DC to the top of the table while RCB remains in third position.

After Virat Kohli opted to bowl first, DC hit top gear from the outset as openers Prithvi Shaw (42 off 23 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28 balls) took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners and forged a 68-run opening stand.

Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sundar stemmed the flow of runs for a while before an 89-run fourth-wicket partnership off just 41 balls between Rishabh Pant (37 off 25 balls), and Marcus Stoinis (53 off 26 balls) helped the Shreyas Iyer-led post an above-par total of 196 for 4.

In reply, RCB never got going as an all-round bowling performance from DC ensured they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only a 39-ball 43 from captain Virat Kohli helped the Bangalore-based side cripple their way to 137 for 9.

While Anrich Nortje (2 for 22) and Axar Patel (2 for 18) pulled the strings in the middle period, Kagiso Rabada took wickets at both ends of the innings to return figures of 4 for 24 and wrest the IPL 2020 Purple Cap from RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal.

3 DC batsmen in top 3; Kagiso Rabada is the new leader of the IPL 2020 bowling charts

3 DC batsmen have broken into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Consistent performances saw both Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant break into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. While 20-year-old Shaw followed up his 66 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday with a brisk 42 off 23 balls tonight to occupy fifth position with an aggregate of 179 runs, Pant is ninth on the list with 171 runs under his belt.

Despite getting out for a meek 13-ball 11, Shreyas Iyer’s 88 off 38 balls against KKR keeps him in fourth position. From the losing team, AB de Villiers dropped out of the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, while 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal is one place below Shaw with a total of 178 runs.

There wasn’t any change at the top of the tree as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul continues to be the leading run-scorer of IPL 2020 with 302 runs from five matches.

Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada is the new holder of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap after picking 4 for 24 against RCB (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

On the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, the South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje moved rapidly up the rungs in an otherwise congested table.

While Rabada’s second-best IPL figures took him to a tally of 12 wickets and helped him establish a lead of four wickets over second-placed Yuzvendra Chahal, Nortje – Rabada’s new-ball partner – climbed up to the fifth position with seven wickets in his bucket after returning impressive figures of 2 for 22 tonight.

The focus, however, will shift to Abu Dhabi tomorrow as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR). While Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson would aim to move closer to the top 3 in the batting charts, MI have four bowlers on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list who would look to maintain their dominance.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule