IPL 2020: 'Our Indian batting unit gives us freedom to pick overseas players,' says Delhi Capitals' Vijay Dahiya

A solid group of explosive Indian batsmen in the Delhi Capitals locker room will provide the franchise balance and freedom to pick overseas players resulting in a well-built team, head talent scout Vijay Dahiya said ahead of the latest edition of the IPL.

Batsmen such as Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant form a strong Indian core that DC could build upon. Due to this, management will be afforded the luxury of slotting in foreigners like Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis at any position in the batting line-up, keeping in mind the situation at hand.

Dahiya also spoke about the fast bowling depth that DC possesses. South African youngster Kagiso Rabada and the experienced Ishant Sharma, who performed well in the IPL last season, could form a formidable new ball partnership for the team.

"We would like to utilize our fast bowling unit. Ishant Sharma came up with amazing performances last season. And the best thing about the team that gives it the right balance is the talented Indian top order and because they are domestic players, we get the freedom to pick our four overseas players So we have an awesome combination in the team," Vijay Dahiya said in a video posted on Delhi Capitals' official Instagram page.

We would like to continue from where we left off last year: Dahiya

Delhi Capitals had an impressive season last year, ending up in third position

The Delhi Capitals had an impressive IPL 2019 where they finished third and showed a lot of promise and Dahiya is hopeful that they will be able to show similar form this time around too.

While the auction buys were made keeping in mind the conditions in India, Dahiya believes that DC's quality of spinners which include the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra among others will enjoy bowling in UAE.

"We would like to continue from where we left off last year. When this squad was picked we were not aware of the fact that we will be playing the matches in Dubai. But as the tournament progresses, the wicket will start behaving similar to Indian wickets. The way Delhi Capitals have picked the squad, we have a lot of quality spinners and experienced spinner in our ranks," Vijay Dahiya said.

DC begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on 20th September.