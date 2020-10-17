IPL 2020: 'Pat Cummins focusing on his golf has made a huge difference in his batting' - KKR captain Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has opined that Pat Cummins' big-hitting prowess has been enhanced because of the latter concentrating on his golf during IPL 2020.

He made this observation during the post-match press conference after his side's defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On being asked about Pat Cummins' knock during the KKR innings, Eoin Morgan responded that the team management look at the Aussie quick as an all-rounder.

"We actually look at Pat as an all-rounder. I think the thing that he has been really focusing on is his golf in this trip so far."

He added that the KKR speedster practicing his striking of the golf ball has helped him in his big-hitting on the cricket field during the IPL.

"It has made a huge difference in his batting and the striking of a ball. He has been hitting a golf ball really well."

Eoin Morgan was also asked if Kuldeep Yadav would be given a chance to play in the upcoming matches for KKR. He responded that it would depend on the nature of the pitch while highlighting that the Abu Dhabi pitch on which yesterday's match was played did not assist the spinners much.

"I think given the circumstances that dictates whether the spinners turn the ball potentially in a day game. I think the evidence showed tonight that the ball did not turn a great deal. Hence, there wasn't an opportunity for Kuldeep."

Eoin Morgan on the KKR batting effort

KKR lost their first 5 wickets with just 61 runs on the board [P/C: iplt20.com]

While talking about the KKR batting effort, Eoin Morgan acknowledged that their batsmen had committed a few errors which were exploited by the Mumbai Indians bowlers early on in the innings.

"We made a few mistakes with the bat early on. I thought the Mumbai Indians bowled really well and proved exactly why they have been one of the form teams in the tournament so far."

The England white-ball captain pointed out that top-order batting is one of the areas that KKR needs to work on while adding that this is the best time to make the improvements with almost half of the league stage matches yet to be played.

"From here on in, that is another area of improvement that we need to make strides on. We have just passed the halfway stage in the tournament and there is no better time to turn things around."

With yesterday's emphatic victory, the Mumbai Indians leapfrogged the Delhi Capitals to the top of the IPL 2020 points table. On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders' loss and the slight turmoil in their camp would have given renewed hope to the teams in the second half of the points table to overhaul them for a spot in the playoffs.

