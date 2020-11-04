IPL 2020: Playoffs schedule, venue, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Match 56 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. In the process, they sealed the final playoffs spot and knocked the Kolkata Knight Riders out of the tournament.

The win helped SRH make the playoffs for the 5th consecutive season, and they will face the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator on November 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Even though MI were handed an embarrassing defeat last night, they maintained their spot at the summit of the points table, having won 9 of the 14 games played. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now go up against the second-placed Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 on November 5 in Dubai.

While the winner between MI and DC will automatically progress to the finals, the loser will get another shot at salvation in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 on November 8 against the winner of the Eliminator. On the other hand, the loser of the November 6 clash will be shown the exit door.

The action will once again shift to Dubai on November 10 as the winner of the two Qualifiers will go head to head in an attempt to lift the IPL 2020 trophy on Tuesday.

IPL 2020 playoffs fixtures and telecast details

Virat Kohli (R) will play the IPL 2020 Eliminator while Rohit Sharma (L) will feature in Qualifier 1 (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Cricket lovers across the world can catch the live action on the following channels:

India: Star Sports Network

Advertisement

Australia: Fox Cricket

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Brunei and Malaysia: Astro

Caribbean: Sportsmax

Hong Kong: PCCW

UAE and Saudi Arabia: BeIN Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

UK: Sky Sports

US: Willow

Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan: Star Sports Network

Online streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP

Fixtures:

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – Dubai International Stadium – November 5, Thursday – 7:30 PM / 6:00 PM Local

Eliminator: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Sheikh Zayed Stadium – November 6, Friday – 7:30 PM / 6:00 PM Local

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator – Sheikh Zayed Stadium – November 8, Sunday – 7:30 PM / 6:00 PM Local

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – Dubai International Stadium – November 10, Tuesday – 7:30 PM / 6:00 PM Local