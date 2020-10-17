IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw is like a miniature version of Virender Sehwag, says Graeme Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann believes that Prithvi Shaw is like a smaller version of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Swann feels that Prithvi Shaw attacks the bowlers right from the word go like Sehwag used to, taking the pressure off his team in the process.

Shaw has had a decent IPL 2020 season so far, scoring 202 runs from 8 games, and is the Delhi Capitals' third-highest run-scorer. Although his average is just 25.25, his brilliant strike-rate of 149.62 has impressed Graeme Swann. His fearless style of batting makes him dangerous, according to Swann.

"Prithvi Shaw, I love the way he bats, he is like a baby Sehwag, he is like a miniature version of Virender Sehwag, who was one of my favourite Indian players of all time," Graeme Swann said in Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Delhi Capitals look like the team to beat at the moment: Graeme Swann

Swann believes that Delhi Capitals are the team to beat.

The Delhi Capitals have now won six out of their eight games so far in IPL 2020, and are level on points with table-toppers Mumbai Indians.

Graeme Swann credited the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and believes that the combination of him alongside head coach Ricky Ponting is working wonders for the Delhi-based franchise. He feels that the kind of cricket that the Delhi Capitals are playing, they look like the team to beat this season.

"Shreyas Iyer is a very very good leader. Ricky Ponting, I saw him smile after a game which he never did when he played against England. So, I think they are a happy camp," Graeme Swann said.

"I think all in all, they have got a very strong team and they are playing with a lot of confidence. I think they look like the team to beat at the moment," he further added.

Delhi Capitals will now play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on 17th October and will be looking to build on the winning momentum.