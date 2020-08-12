IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Rajasthan wicket-keeper batsman announced this news on Twitter with the following statement:

"Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes!"

Dishant Yagnik was scheduled to leave for the UAE along with the Rajasthan Royals squad next week. However, he will now have to stay in a quarantine period for 14 days. According to the BCCI protocols, the 37-year-old will have to test negative in two COVID-19 tests before departing.

Dishant Yagnik's association with Rajasthan Royals

Dishant Yagnik was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad from 2011 to 2015. He turned up in 25 games for the Jaipur-based franchise, scoring 170 runs at a strike rate of 124.09.

The left-handed batsman played in the lower middle order, and he had grabbed everyone's attention by smashing a 17-ball 31 against the Mumbai Indians in Champions League T20. His bizarre technique of tackling Lasith Malinga's yorkers in that match had wowed fans.

After Rajasthan received a 2-year suspension from the league, none of the other teams showed interest in signing the Banswara-based player. RR returned to the IPL in 2018, and they appointed Dishant Yagnik as their fielding coach.

IPL 2020 will begin on 19th September in the UAE. Dishant Yagnik would probably recover well before the first match and should be able to join the team's pre-tournament camp.

We wish Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik a speedy recovery from COVID-19!