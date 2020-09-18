IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja closing in on a major IPL milestone

The commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not too far away now with bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) gearing up for the tournament-opener on September 19th.

One of CSK's mainstays and superstar all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is closing in on a unique feat as far as his IPL stats are concerned. The Jamnagar-born cricketer is 73 runs shy of the 2,000 runs milestone and he will become the first player in IPL history to achieve the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja has represented the Yellow Army since 2012. In the 170 IPL games that he has featured in, the left-handed all-rounder has amassed 1927 runs with a high score of 48.

Ravindra Jadeja is 10th on the all-time IPL wicket-takers list

With 108 wickets to his name, Ravindra Jadeja has also broken into the list of top ten wicket-takers in IPL and is currently stationed at the 10th position, just below his Indian teammate Umesh Yadav's tally of 119 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja commenced his IPL career by donning the Rajasthan Royals jersey in the inaugural edition of the competition, which they eventually won. He has been an enigma right since his advent in competitive cricket and has been MS Dhoni’s go-to-man, delivering the goods on so many occasions for CSK.

The left-armer featured for the Gujarat Lions for two seasons and is now back with CSK for the 11th edition of the competition.