IPL 2020: 'RCB did not bowl according to the pitch' - Aakash Chopra on their loss against the Chennai Super Kings

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers failed to adjust to the conditions in Dubai, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) felt more at home.

He made this observation while reviewing the Virat Kohli-led side's defeat to the three-time IPL champions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the RCB innings never gathered any momentum as none of their top-order batsmen could put their foot on the accelerator.

"RCB won the toss and batted first but their innings never gathered pace, whether it was Padikkal, who was playing okay or Finch or Virat Kohli, who scored a half-century. AB de Villiers comes and he also is not able to play fast."

The reputed commentator highlighted that the Chennai Super Kings throttled the RCB batsmen through their spinners, with Sam Curran also bowling an excellent over at the death.

"CSK continuously bowled the spinners, their fielding was getting exposed slightly but still RCB could not go beyond 150. Sam Curran gave only 6 runs in the 19th over and dismisses two batsmen as well, Moeen and Kohli."

The former KKR player observed that the Chennai Super Kings had the upper hand at the end of the first innings although they have frittered away such advantages recently.

"Things were looking in CSK's control but we have seen them in control so many times this season but they tend to get it all wrong in the end."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on the Chennai Super Kings run-chase

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a match-winning knock for the Chennai Super Kings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the pitch did not seem difficult to bat on during the Chennai Super Kings innings, with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad giving them a flying start under the circumstances.

"It seemed the pitch had eased off when is was CSK's turn to bat. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad got them off to a good start, which was explosive in the context of the game."

He observed that the RCB bowlers not making optimal use of the conditions made the pitch look better than it actually was.

"And suddenly it seemed if the pitch was bad or the bowling is bad. I feel it is the latter, RCB did not bowl according to the pitch. The number of slower ones they could have bowled and kept the ball away from the bat, the quality of bowling was a little different."

The 43-year-old added that the pitch at Dubai was similar to that of Chepauk, with the Chennai Super Kings bowlers feeling more at home than the RCB ones.

"The pitch was like Chepauk and suited the CSK bowlers but the RCB bowlers did not understand that."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that although Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni closed out the match in the Chennai Super Kings' favour, the franchise was eliminated from the tournament after the Rajasthan Royals' win against the Mumbai Indians later in the day.

Advertisement

"Ambati Rayudu also played some good shots when Faf du Plessis got out and in the end Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni led CSK to a one-sided victory. CSK won the match but got officially eliminated from the tournament, it is a seven-team tournament now."

Chahar interviews CSK's young star Ruturaj



Ruturaj Gaikwad's dream of batting with MS Dhoni came true on Sunday evening as he headlined @ChennaiIPL's run-chase against RCB.



WATCH it here to hear more from the rising star 📹https://t.co/fKZodDnTII #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/lktjtMloUe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings can end IPL 2020 with 12 points if they win their remaining two encounters.

But the Rajasthan Royals, the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders all face each other in their upcoming matches. At least one of them will end with 14 points in their kitty, thereby signalling the end of the road for the MS Dhoni-led team.