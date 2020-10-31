IPL 2020: 'RCB were flying, then they crash-landed and will have to fly again,' Aakash Chopra previews RCB's clash against SRH

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have to regain their lost momentum to seal a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

He made this observation while previewing the Virat Kohli-led side's IPL 2020 encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that SRH might have some selection issues if Wriddhiman Saha is deemed unfit for the game against RCB. If Saha is unavailable, the David Warner-led outfit may have to recall Jonny Bairstow in place of Kane Williamson or Jason Holder.

"There is a little problem for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as there is a question mark on Saha's availability. If he is not (available), then whom will they get to keep? They will have to bring back Bairstow to keep and will have to leave out Williamson or Holder," said Chopra.

The reputed commentator opined that this change could disturb the Sunrisers Hyderabad's team balance, though.

"That's where the problem is because the entire balance will go awry again, which had got set just now. So I am slightly concerned about that balance."

From the RCB perspective, Aakash Chopra observed that the franchise should play Isuru Udana instead of Dale Steyn.

"If I see towards RCB, I will say that they should play Isuru Udana. They should play Joshua Philippe, who played well; AB de Villiers, Isuru Udana and Chris Morris (should play as well). I will not go to Dale Steyn."

The former KKR player expects the game between SRH and RR to be a close one, with RCB set to regain their lost mojo after suffering consecutive defeats.

"I am pretty sure that this will be a pretty good game of cricket because RCB are coming after losing the last match. RCB were flying, then they crash-landed and will have to fly again," said the former India opener.

AB de Villiers could be the likely game-changer in the RCB-SRH game, says Akaash Chopra

AB de Villiers is the lynchpin in the RCB middle order. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked AB de Villiers as the likely game-changer in the IPL 2020 game between RCB and SRH.

"I am going with AB de Villiers. He had played an amazing knock at the same ground earlier, smashing sixes all around the park. He is that kind of a player, who comes and hits when everyone else is struggling."

The 43-year old observed that Virat Kohli and De Villiers need to come up with the goods for RCB, with Devdutt Padikkal and Joshua Philippe already doing well for the team at the top of the order.

"When AB de Villiers fires, the story looks different; but when he gets out early, the story changes. I feel if Devdutt Padikkal is playing well, and Joshua Philippe is giving them a good start, then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers need to fire," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by concluding that RCB are likely to come up trumps in their clash against SRH in IPL 2020.

"It is going to be Bangalore," concluded Chopra.

A win for RCB against SRH will help them seal a playoff spot in IPL 2020 while knocking SRH out of contention. A positive result for the Orange Army, on the other hand, is likely to keep the race for the playoffs alive till the very last day of league games.