IPL 2020: 'RCB have made a strong statement by annihilating KKR' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have sent a clear message by dismantling the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in yesterday's IPL 2020 encounter.

He made this observation while reviewing the clash between the two sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra claimed that RCB have sounded a warning to all other teams with their emphatic win, which has put them on the verge of a playoff spot.

"RCB won the match in a brilliant fashion. They have not only got two points but have reached close to the playoffs. They have also made a strong statement by annihilating KKR."

The reputed commentator observed that the encounter turned out to be a one-sided affair, with RCB steamrolling Eoin Morgan's team by 8 wickets.

"There are times when a match turns out to be mismatch. A match happens when both teams fight but here it seemed one team was just participating and the other team blew them away. This is that kind of domination where you don't let the opposition come near also."

While praising Virat Kohli's decisions, Aakash Chopra lauded all the RCB bowlers for coming up with the goods.

"What sort of cricket it was! First came Mohammed Siraj, so well done Kohli as the captaincy he did in this match was right in place, and then Chahal - whoever he gave the ball to got the wickets."

He even went to say that RCB are not just challengers for the IPL 2020 title, and have firmly established themselves as one of the favourites.

"RCB are no longer the challengers anymore but are actually the team that is looking good to go on and win the title for the first time. Every team has their weaknesses but this team is coming together quite nicely. The bowling issues that used to be there earlier, they are less evident now."

The former KKR player appreciated Kohli's aggressive approach of going into the match with six frontline bowlers, and highlighted that all the RCB bowlers are performing their roles to perfection.

"They are playing as many as 6 bowlers, I think that's the way to go Virat, you are doing exactly the right thing. It was fantastic that Mohammed Siraj was given the new ball. Morris is bowling well anyway. Navdeep Saini comes and takes wickets and Chahal is their gold-dust bowler and Washington Sundar also takes wickets."

Aakash Chopra on the game-changer for RCB in yesterday's encounter

Mohammed Siraj was the star performer for RCB with the new ball [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Mohammed Siraj as the game-changer for RCB in yesterday's encounter while observing that the franchise preferred Umesh Yadav in a few matches initially.

"I am going with Mohammed Siraj. He is not RCB's first choice player although he has played for India earlier. They started with Umesh with Siraj coming in and going out, playing him according to the conditions."

The 43-year-old pointed out that apart from an odd occasion, Siraj has shown his prowess whenever he has been given an opportunity by RCB.

"But he has done well whenever RCB have played him if you leave aside an odd match where Rahul had taken to him in Sharjah but everyone gets hit in Sharjah. But other than that he bowled well against Delhi Capitals where he got Prithvi Shaw with a bouncer."

Aakash Chopra signed off by further highlighting the significance of Mohammed Siraj's performance.

"Here, he bowled two consecutive maidens, first time ever by an Indian bowler in the history of the tournament. Well done Mohammed Siraj, I am so so happy for you. He took 3 wickets and his performance was standing out."

Mohammed Siraj's spell of 3/8 helped RCB restrict KKR to a horribly below-par score of 84/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The 85-run target was never going to be a challenge for Virat Kohli and team, as they walked home to victory with 8 wickets in hand and more than six overs to spare.

