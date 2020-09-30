IPL 2020: RCB pacer Isuru Udana hits back at Dinda Academy trolls, highlights Dinda's 400+ FC wickets

Isuru Udana made his IPL 2020 debut against Mumbai Indians, and his satisfactory bowling performance helped Royal Challengers Bangalore pick up their second win of the season. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has gained many followers on social media after his performance on IPL 2020 debut.

Udana used this attention to hit back at the social media users who troll former Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowler Ashok Dinda whenever a bowler leaks runs in the IPL. The trolls have created a fictional 'Dinda Academy' featuring all bowlers with a high economy rate in the tournament. Even RCB had taken a jibe at Dinda Academy last year.

Recently, Umesh Yadav's expensive bowling spells meant 'Dinda Academy' began to trend once again. However, Isuru Udana believes that one should not troll Ashok Dinda. He pointed out that the former Bengal pacer had scalped 400 first-class wickets while sharing Dinda's letter to the trolls.

"This man got more than 400 wickets in first class. Respect. Never judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don't," wrote the 32-year-old Sri Lankan.

Here is the screenshot of his latest Instagram story:

Isuru Udana's response to Dinda Academy trolls

Can Isuru Udana lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to IPL 2020 glory?

After an impressive debut against Mumbai Indians, Udana has seemingly sealed his spot in the RCB lineup for the next few matches at least. The left-arm fast bowler scalped the crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan on his IPL 2020 debut.

The team management will, however, expect him to keep a check on the flow of run in upcoming games. Udana has a highest score of 84 in T20I cricket, showing that he can also make a difference with the bat as well, if given an opportunity.