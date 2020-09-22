RCB skipper Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian to have 80 million followers on Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli led his team to a brilliant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad last night in IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman achieved another feat earlier in the day as he became the first Asian to have eight crore followers on Instagram.

The photo-sharing social media website Instagram is popular among the youth in the digital world. Celebrities have used Instagram to connect with their fans, and during the lockdown period, the popularity of social media applications like Instagram increased leaps and bounds.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli touched the 75 million followers milestone just a few weeks before IPL 2020, and in 27 days, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has gained 50 lakh followers. His immense fan following has helped Kohli earn some lucrative brand endorsements.

Speaking of the most-followed sportspersons on Instagram, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with 238 million followers, while Lionel Messi is in the second position with 166 million Instagram followers.

Virat Kohli is at the fourth position behind Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. Given how his fan following is growing on Instagram, Kohli will likely become the first Asian with 90 million followers before IPL 2020 ends.

Can Virat Kohli end RCB's title drought in IPL 2020?

Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a stellar squad every season, yet the team has been unable to win a single IPL title. The Virat Kohli-led outfit has made it to three finals so far, losing all of them.

Since they have kicked off IPL 2020 on a winning note, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum and dominate the other teams in IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli will be in action on Thursday when Royal Challengers Bangalore go head-to-head with Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.