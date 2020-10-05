IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Who won yesterday's match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 19 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first, and rung in a couple of changes for this game - Moeen Ali in place of Gurkeerat Singh and Mohammed Siraj in place of Adam Zampa. DC, on the other hand, were forced to bring in Axar Patel in place of the injured Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

DC got off to a flying start, with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan finding the boundary at will in the powerplay. The former in particular launched attacks on Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini, and DC were beautifully placed at 63/0 after 6 overs.

The introduction of Mohammed Siraj caused Shaw to glove one to AB de Villiers behind the stumps, while both Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer struggled to get going. After both batsmen were dismissed, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis played match-defining cameos to take their team to an above-par score of 196/4.

In response, Aaron Finch struggled - he was dropped twice before finally edging one to the keeper. Devdutt Padikkal's struggle with off-spinners continued as he holed out in the deep off Ravichandran Ashwin, while AB de Villiers flattered to deceive.

Virat Kohli scored a forty to continue his good form, but wasn't able to accelerate when the required run rate soared beyond reach. Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar all came and went, with DC's star performers with the ball being Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

DC coasted to a convincing 59-run win over RCB in Match 19 of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Who won the Man of the Match award yesterday?

Axar Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match against RCB

Despite excellent performances from Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis, all-rounder Axar Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match in the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game.

With figures of 4-0-18-2, the left-arm spinner was once again the most economical DC bowler on display, and picked up the wickets of Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali. Axar was dropped for the previous game when Ravichandran Ashwin returned, but he was afforded another chance due to Amit Mishra's IPL 2020-ending injury.

The 26-year-old's performances - both in the powerplay and in the middle overs - have been a major boost for DC in IPL 2020, and they will hope that he is able to carry his form through the tournament.