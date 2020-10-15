IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: Twitterrati slam Virat Kohli's captaincy as the Gayle Storm hits Sharjah

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) locked horns in Match 31 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal once again got RCB off to a good start in the powerplay, but the latter spooned a catch to cover in the fifth over to bring captain Virat Kohli.

The RCB skipper started off positively, but lost momentum after the dismissal of Finch in the 7th over as he inexplicably promoted Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of the in-form AB de Villiers. Both southpaws scored around a run-a-ball, and their wickets brought Mr. 360 to the crease.

He couldn't make an impact, however, as Mohammed Shami got rid of both Kohli and De Villiers in the same over, and RCB would've finished with a below-par total if not for the pyrotechnics of Chris Morris at the end of the innings.

In their chase of 171/6, KXIP once again got off to an electric start thanks to KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The latter put the RCB bowlers to the sword before Yuzvendra Chahal got his revenge in the 8th over, bringing Chris Gayle to the crease in his first IPL 2020 game.

The Universe Boss took his time to get going, but once he did, there was no stopping him. Gayle hit a fifty with 5 sixes on debut, and with two needed off the last over, Chahal managed to take the game to the last ball. Nicholas Pooran, facing his first ball, just managed to clear the long-on boundary to hand KXIP their second win of IPL 2020.

Twitter was vocal as usual, and here are the best reactions from the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP

Advertisement

1 Min Silence For those who made #ABDevilliers as Captain in Dream 11.#RCBvsKXIP #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/9PAHh1Ui22 — A N J A L I™ (@_nazariyaan_) October 15, 2020

Bradman,Richards, Sachin.. you'd never think about match-ups. Same with @imVkohli n @ABdeVilliers17.Whatever the format, some icons are beyond these match up talks. If normal rule was applied then #RCB wouldn't have scored 160 n not 190+ due to #ABDevilliers. #KXIPvRCB #RCBvKXIP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 15, 2020

Kohli didn't score a single boundary after powerplay. Just Horrible. Can't always play slow in 7-16 overs and compensate it in death overs. Most of the times it won't work out and that loses you the game. — Rahul Viswanathan (@Rv__97) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's 200th match for RCB today. First player to achieve this feat in T20s 💥 pic.twitter.com/4Ye1WfItu6 — Cheeru ツ (@sobermonk) October 15, 2020

Chris Gayle batting, AB De Villiers wicketkeeping and Virat Kohli at slips. The unbeatable trio in the history of cricket nearby eachother. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2020

Virat Kohli sending ABD to bat at no. 6



Commentators and fans: pic.twitter.com/jeoUOYZ30U — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) October 15, 2020

Kohli overthinking the batting lineup after a live session with Pep Guardiola. ✍️ — §udhansu #MBGA (@ICTbayern186) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

#RCBvsKXIP sending washington sundar & shivam dube before him, Ab de villiers to kohli pic.twitter.com/pcT43tZv0W — Pankaj (@Pankhu2502) October 15, 2020

Virat Kohli Played 67 balls at Sharjah & yet to hit a 6.

Sad Reality ! #RCBvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/601kSd8tIn — प्रेमवा (@ibeingprem) October 15, 2020

*Virat Kohli after seeing AB de Villiers got out*#RCBvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/mXFsdjPrAA — Heisenberg (@methmemer) October 15, 2020

Chris Gayle completed 4500 runs in IPL - smashed Sundar for two sixes who has been one of the consistent bowlers in #IPL2020 - he has arrived. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

Dube tried to stare at umpire to overturn the decision to wide. 😂😂🤣 #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 15, 2020

Everyone knew Chris Gayle is a great batsman except KXIP management. #RCBvKXIP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2020

Sundar went for just one six from 23 overs in #IPL2020 then Gayle smashed Sundar for 4 sixes tonight. Universe Boss is back. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2020