IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: Twitterrati slam Virat Kohli's captaincy as the Gayle Storm hits Sharjah

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) locked horns in Match 31 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.
Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal once again got RCB off to a good start in the powerplay, but the latter spooned a catch to cover in the fifth over to bring captain Virat Kohli.
The RCB skipper started off positively, but lost momentum after the dismissal of Finch in the 7th over as he inexplicably promoted Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of the in-form AB de Villiers. Both southpaws scored around a run-a-ball, and their wickets brought Mr. 360 to the crease.
He couldn't make an impact, however, as Mohammed Shami got rid of both Kohli and De Villiers in the same over, and RCB would've finished with a below-par total if not for the pyrotechnics of Chris Morris at the end of the innings.
In their chase of 171/6, KXIP once again got off to an electric start thanks to KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The latter put the RCB bowlers to the sword before Yuzvendra Chahal got his revenge in the 8th over, bringing Chris Gayle to the crease in his first IPL 2020 game.
The Universe Boss took his time to get going, but once he did, there was no stopping him. Gayle hit a fifty with 5 sixes on debut, and with two needed off the last over, Chahal managed to take the game to the last ball. Nicholas Pooran, facing his first ball, just managed to clear the long-on boundary to hand KXIP their second win of IPL 2020.
Twitter was vocal as usual, and here are the best reactions from the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.