IPL 2020: RCB will get better when Chris Morris comes in - Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will become a stronger side when Chris Morris will be included in the playing XI. Morris was suffering from a side strain and thus missed the first couple of games for RCB in IPL 2020.

Pathan is of the opinion that his return would boost the confidence of RCB. RCB lost their last game against Kings XI Punjab comprehensively by 97 runs. But Pathan feels that Morris' presence will add that extra depth in the batting and will also give them another quality bowling option.

"I think RCB will get better as soon as Morris comes in. I see Morris coming in, Steyn going out, and they are settled. They have a better team, they have better batsmen and are not just entirely dependent on AB de Villiers or Virat Kohli this year. They have Aaron Finch, Padikkal did well, and they will sort out their middle order," Irfan Pathan said in Star Sports Cricket Connected.

I don't want Shivam Dube to bowl death overs: Irfan Pathan

Shivam Dube (Image credits: royalchallengers.com)

In RCB's last game against KXIP, Shivam Dube was absolutely smashed to all parts of the ground by KL Rahul when he bowled the last over. That one over changed the momentum of the game and put KXIP way ahead of RCB. Thus, Irfan Pathan believes that instead of Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini must be given the responsibility to bowl at the death because of his ability to bowl yorkers and bouncers.

"What I don't want from RCB, is Shivam Dube bowling the last overs. I don't want him to bowl death overs. They just can't let Shivam Dube bowl the last over as they did in the last game. Navdeep Saini should bowl minimum two overs in the death because he is the guy who can nail those yorkers as well as bowl bouncers," Irfan Pathan said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Mumbai Indians in match 10 of the IPL 2020 season on 28th September at Dubai.