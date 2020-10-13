India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri feels that the time is ripe for AB de Villiers to come out of retirement and resume playing international cricket. He believes that the return of de Villiers would be especially immense in 'these trying times'.

The South African scored a blistering 73 runs off 33 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. This was lauded as a superhuman effort by the cricketing fraternity as the rest of the batsmen from both teams could aggregate only 218 runs from 207 balls on a sluggish surface in Sharjah.

AB de Villiers was adjudged as the player of the match for his performance. Terming the innings as 'unreal', Ravi Shastri tweeted:

“Now, that the penny has dropped. What one saw last night was unreal. And the feeling is the same waking up. @ABdeVilliers17, the game in these trying times or otherwise needs you back in the international arena and out of retirement. The game will be better off.”

The 36-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018 through a video uploaded on Twitter.

AB de Villiers is second in terms of strike rate among all batsmen this season

AB de Villiers has amassed 228 runs from seven matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 185.36 this season. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard is the only player with a better strike rate than de Villiers, scoring at a rate of 189.13.

The South African has also lent a much better balance to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after he resumed wicket-keeping duties. He has been instrumental in the side winning five out of seven matches and sitting in third position in the points table at the halfway mark of the tournament.

AB de Villiers will be in action once again when RCB takes on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.