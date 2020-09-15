IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant plays outrageous reverse scoop off Ishant Sharma in DC practice match [Watch]

The Delhi Capitals (DC) took to Twitter to post a video of Rishabh Pant playing a outrageous 'reverse scoop' off veteran pacer Ishant Sharma's bowling in preparation for IPL 2020.

Pant is known for his inventive strokeplay, and has played unbelievable shots off the best of bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here is the video of Pant's cheeky stroke:

Delhi Capitals are firm favourites in IPL 2020

Rishabh Pant will be one of DC's most important players in IPL 2020

DC have a young core for IPL 2020 comprising of captain Shreyas Iyer, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and opener Prithvi Shaw, with veteran batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane for company.

Pant has a glowing record in India's premier T20 tournament, and will be one of the team's most important players in IPL 2020. The young southpaw has been under major criticism lately due to his performances for India, and will be keen on ensuring a berth in the country's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

With MS Dhoni now out of the international picture, the gloveman will have reduced pressure and expectations, although the likes of Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are there to present tough competition.

Ishant Sharma, on the other hand, is part of a threadbare Indian pace attack for DC. The Indian Test specialist revived his IPL career last year with some excellent performances with the new ball, and will lead the fast bowling lineup once again. He will have to compete with the likes of Anrich Nortje and Daniel Sams for a spot in the DC playing XI in IPL 2020.

With a strong roster, Shreyas Iyer's side are firm favourites to finish in the top 2 after the league phase.