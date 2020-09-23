IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma becomes the 2nd Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in the tournament

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is destroying the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack in Abu Dhabi right now, and the right-handed batsman touched a massive milestone during the fifth game of IPL 2020.

The Hitman has become only the second Indian batsman in IPL history to slam 200 sixes. Sharma, who has played for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, hit his 200th six off Kuldeep Yadav's fourth ball in the 14th over of Mumbai's innings.

MS Dhoni had become the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in the IPL last year, while among the foreign players, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have achieved this unique feat.

Gayle stands at the top of the 'Most Sixes' leaderboard with 326 maximums in 125 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers is right behind him with 214 sixes. Dhoni has 212 sixes to his name, while Rohit is at the fourth position with 200 maximums.

Among the players playing in IPL 2020, Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Shane Watson have hit more than 180 sixes in the league.

Can Rohit Sharma's innings help Mumbai Indians win their first match in IPL 2020?

Rohit Sharma provided a solid start to Mumbai Indians' innings despite Quinton de Kock's early departure. He stitched a magnificent 90-run partnership for the second wicket along with Suryakumar Yadav.

The Mumbai Indians skipper recorded his 37th half-century in the tournament after facing 39 deliveries. He hit one four and four sixes on the way to his fifty, and after crossing the 50-run mark, Rohit hit two sixes off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

This match is Kolkata Knight Riders' first outing in IPL 2020. It will be interesting to see if the Dinesh Karthik-led outfit can begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a victory.