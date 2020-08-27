IPL 2020: 'Sambhal ke chal'- Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal engage in banter on Instagram

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week for IPL 2020, recently shared a photo on Instagram, in which he is seen enjoying the weather in Dubai.

"Sunny Dubai bringing out the smiles," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the picture.

Minutes after Shikhar Dhawan shared the picture, Indian team's spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, known as ‘kulcha’, made a couple of hilarious comments on the opening batsman's post.

While Kuldeep trolled Shikhar Dhawan for his scanty hair, Chahal hilariously wrote that since the opener's wife (Ayesha Dhawan) is not with the opener in Dubai, he's enjoyed a relaxed time.

"Bhabi Australia mein hai bro so no pitai Abhi.. toh baal aagaye samjh rahe ho an samjh rahe ho na," Chahal wrote in his post.

Photo: Instagram

Replying to Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan said that he has been married for years and asked the recently-engaged bowler to stay alert or he would lose his front teeth.

"Baba hum toh puraane chawal ho gaye. Tu abhi naya hi engaged hua hai, tu sambhal ke chal kahin aagey waale badey daant aur bahaar nah aa jayein, samjh gya nah," Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

Photo source: Instagram

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan – star performer for Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals in 2019

Last year, Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals, scoring 521 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.73, which includes five half-centuries. The southpaw will be looking to replicate the performance this year, when the tournament gets underway on September 19.

Three cities in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host the tournament across two months. This is the second time when an entire IPL season has been moved out of India, the first time being in 2009 due to general elections in the country.