IPL 2020: 'Shane Warne makes us feel like superstar in the dressing room,' says Sanju Samson

The first captain to win an IPL trophy, Shane Warne, recently caught up with Sportskeeda along with the Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

Warne is mentoring the Jaipur-based franchise in IPL 2020, and in his opinion, Samson should play in all formats for the Indian cricket team. On the other hand, the Kerala-based wicket-keeper batsman commended the Australian legend for making every player feel like a superstar in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu, powered by the Rajasthan Royals and Lifebuoy, Shane Warne and Sanju Samson discussed various topics. Notably, they talked about each other's significance in the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 squad.

I am surprised Sanju Samson is not playing in all the formats for India: Shane Warne

Shane Warne had a legendary cricket career, where he scalped 1001 international wickets for the Australian team. The 51-year-old veteran played for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and after retirement, he joined the franchise's support staff.

The Victoria native thanked all the players participating in IPL 2020 for providing the fans top quality cricket in these testing times. Next, he spoke about Sanju Samson and continued:

"We love watching Sanju play. You know, I've been a huge fan of Sanju for a long time. I think he's a terrific player. I'm very surprised he is not playing in all the Indian teams. I think he should be playing in every single form for India."

Shane Warne was optimistic that Sanju Samson would play with supreme consistency in the final phase of IPL 2020 and board the flight to Australia along with the rest of the team.

"It's a pleasure to listen to him. It's a pleasure when someone like Shane tells you that you're good enough to play international cricket. So, it's a really good confidence booster. And having him around is like he makes you feel like you are the superstar. So that's pretty amazing," Sanju Samson reacted to Warne's compliment.

Sanju Samson has scored 272 runs in 11 IPL 2020 matches. He has played a couple of match-winning knocks for the Royals, and the team will need a superior performance from him in their last three league matches of IPL 2020 to ensure that they make it to the playoffs.