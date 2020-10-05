IPL 2020: 'Shane Watson is a stock which gives dividends every year' - Aakash Chopra on the CSK opener's blazing knock against KXIP

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has praised the consistent performances Shane Watson has dished out over the years for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and for other franchises, and compared the Aussie to a stock yielding annual dividends.

He made this observation while reviewing CSK's dominant IPL 2020 win against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the KXIP batting effort, Aakash Chopra praised the knocks played by Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

"It was a very flat pitch. Mayank Agarwal was playing very well, KL Rahul also played well and Nicholas Pooran was outstanding."

He pointed out that KXIP were probably a few runs short, because of the big-hitting prowess the team possesses apart from the docile nature of the pitch.

"But I feel they were at least 15-20 runs short, not because of the flat pitch and all but because of the capability the team has, the hitting ability that they have. So if you lose only 4 wickets, this team has the potential to score 190-200 runs but they did not."

The reputed commentator observed that Shardul Thakur performed the star turn for CSK with the ball, as he snared the wickets of the well-set pair of Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul off consecutive deliveries.

"Shardul Thakur was exceptional, two crucial wickets in two deliveries, first Nicholas Pooran and then KL Rahul, the two set batsmen. Because of that the total was pulled back a little."

Superb from Shardul Thakur in the 18th over, getting rid of the two set batsmen while giving away just three runs as #CSK pull the momentum back in their favour #KXIP 155/4 after 18 overs



LIVE: https://t.co/qd0cFf1tDW#KXIPvCSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/DT3boecYFZ — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) October 4, 2020

Aakash Chopra on Shane Watson's enterprising knock in the CSK run-chase

Shane Watson took CSK to a 10-wicket victory in the company of Faf du Plessis

Aakash Chopra lauded Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis for their fabulous knocks, and termed the encounter as the most lopsided game of the IPL so far.

"After that came Shane Watson along with Faf du Plessis and they won the match single-handedly. What was this, till now they were going on losing and when they have won, they did so with 10 wickets. This was the most one-sided game in the tournament thus far. Watson showed his magic and Faf du Plessis was absolutely fantabulous."

The former KKR player observed that doubts were being raised over Watson's presence in the CSK playing XI, considering that he had seemed to be out of sorts.

"There were questions marks over Shane Watson's place in the CSK team, having not scored runs for a long time, not having given the team a good start and that he was batting very slow increasing the pressure on the batsmen lower down."

The 43-year-old was particularly effusive in his praise for the intent the former Aussie opener showed in his knock despite the weight of his past failures on his shoulders.

"The intent he showed today, the way he started hitting out right from the beginning, the pitch may or may not be good, but you are chasing more than 175 runs with not many runs behind him."

Aakash Chopra signed off by comparing Shane Watson to a stock that yields dividends annually while praising the latter's desire to make a telling contribution for CSK.

"The way in which he kept on playing his shots and after that you could see the hunger. He is a stock which keeps giving you dividend every year. He had not given it till now this year but came good today."

CSK had been struggling with their opening partnerships before this game. They had started the IPL with Murali Vijay at the top of the order along with Shane Watson. But the former was benched after a few indifferent performances, with Faf du Plessis joining forces with Watson at the top.

The move seems to have yielded the desired results, and CSK would be hoping that this is just the start of their revival in the tournament after a few setbacks in the initial matches.